Friday Sector Laggards: Precious Metals, Metals & Mining Stocks

In trading on Friday, precious metals shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 2.3%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Huadi International Group, off about 41.5% and shares of Eldorado Gold down about 6.5% on the day.

Also lagging the market Friday are metals & mining shares, down on the day by about 1.4% as a group, led down by U.S. Silica Holdings, trading lower by about 12.2% and Gatos Silver, trading lower by about 6.8%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.