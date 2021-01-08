Friday Sector Laggards: Precious Metals, General Contractors & Builders

In trading on Friday, precious metals shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 5.3%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines, off about 11.1% and shares of Coeur Mining off about 9.8% on the day.

Also lagging the market Friday are general contractors & builders shares, down on the day by about 3.3% as a group, led down by Tri Pointe Group, trading lower by about 7.4% and Taylor Morrison Home, trading lower by about 6.1%.

