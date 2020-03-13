Friday Sector Laggards: Precious Metals, General Contractors & Builders

In trading on Friday, precious metals shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 7.1%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Asanko Gold, off about 15.4% and shares of Gold Standard Ventures off about 14.6% on the day.

Also lagging the market Friday are general contractors & builders shares, down on the day by about 4.7% as a group, led down by Select Interior Concepts, trading lower by about 15% and Hovnanian Enterprises, trading lower by about 12.9%.

