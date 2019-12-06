Markets
VGZ

Friday Sector Laggards: Precious Metals, General Contractors & Builders

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

In trading on Friday, precious metals shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 2.3%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Vista Gold Corp (VGZ), down about 6.3% and shares of Coeur Mining (CDE) down about 5.3% on the day.

Also lagging the market Friday are general contractors & builders shares, up on the day by about 0.2% as a group, led down by D.R. Horton (DHI), trading lower by about 2.5% and NVR (NVR), trading lower by about 2.1%.

Friday Sector Laggards: Precious Metals, General Contractors & Builders
VIDEO: Friday Sector Laggards: Precious Metals, General Contractors & Builders

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

VGZ CDE DHI NVR

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular