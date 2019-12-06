Friday Sector Laggards: Precious Metals, General Contractors & Builders

In trading on Friday, precious metals shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 2.3%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Vista Gold Corp (VGZ), down about 6.3% and shares of Coeur Mining (CDE) down about 5.3% on the day.

Also lagging the market Friday are general contractors & builders shares, up on the day by about 0.2% as a group, led down by D.R. Horton (DHI), trading lower by about 2.5% and NVR (NVR), trading lower by about 2.1%.

