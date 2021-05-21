Friday Sector Laggards: Precious Metals, Education & Training Services

In trading on Friday, precious metals shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 1.2%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Perpetua Resources, off about 4% and shares of Platinum Group Metals off about 3.6% on the day.

Also lagging the market Friday are education & training services shares, down on the day by about 0.6% as a group, led down by GSX Techedu, trading lower by about 9.6% and Afya, trading lower by about 3.6%.

