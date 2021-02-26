Friday Sector Laggards: Precious Metals, Defense Stocks

In trading on Friday, precious metals shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 4.2%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Eldorado Gold, off about 9.3% and shares of Mag Silver off about 8.7% on the day.

Also lagging the market Friday are defense shares, down on the day by about 2.8% as a group, led down by Astrotech, trading lower by about 6.8% and National Presto Industries, trading lower by about 5.3%.

