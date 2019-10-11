Friday Sector Laggards: Precious Metals, Defense Stocks

In trading on Friday, precious metals shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 2.7%. Helping drag down the group were shares of SSR Mining, off about 7% and shares of Almaden Minerals down about 6.9% on the day.

Also lagging the market Friday are defense shares, down on the day by about 0.1% as a group, led down by Northrop Grumman, trading lower by about 1.9% and Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, trading lower by about 1.2%.

