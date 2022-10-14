In trading on Friday, precious metals shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 4.5%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Silvercorp Metals, off about 9.2% and shares of Mcewen Mining down about 9.2% on the day.

Also lagging the market Friday are defense shares, down on the day by about 3.8% as a group, led down by Northrop Grumman, trading lower by about 5.8% and Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, trading lower by about 4.6%.

VIDEO: Friday Sector Laggards: Precious Metals, Defense Stocks

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.