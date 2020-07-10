Markets
Friday Sector Laggards: Precious Metals, Biotechnology Stocks

In trading on Friday, precious metals shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 0.6%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Tanzanian Gold, down about 5% and shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines down about 4.7% on the day.

Also lagging the market Friday are biotechnology shares, down on the day by about 0.4% as a group, led down by Immunogen), trading lower by about 8.3% and Infinity Pharmaceuticals, trading lower by about 6.9%.

