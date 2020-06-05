Friday Sector Laggards: Precious Metals, Biotechnology Stocks

In trading on Friday, precious metals shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 4.2%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines, off about 8.3% and shares of SilverCrest Metals down about 7.3% on the day.

Also lagging the market Friday are biotechnology shares, up on the day by about 0.5% as a group, led down by iBio, trading lower by about 9.2% and Vaxart, trading lower by about 9%.

