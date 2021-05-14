Markets
Friday Sector Laggards: Paper & Forest Products, Cigarettes & Tobacco Stocks

In trading on Friday, paper & forest products shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 0.1%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Suzano, down about 2.4% and shares of Mercer International off about 1.6% on the day.

Also lagging the market Friday are cigarettes & tobacco shares, about flat on the day as a group, led down by 22nd Century Group, trading lower by about 1.3% and Vector Group, trading lower by about 0.9%.

