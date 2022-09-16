Markets
IP

Friday Sector Laggards: Packaging & Containers, Advertising Stocks

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

In trading on Friday, packaging & containers shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 6.4%. Helping drag down the group were shares of International Paper, off about 11.8% and shares of Packaging Corp of America down about 11.7% on the day.

Also lagging the market Friday are advertising shares, down on the day by about 5.1% as a group, led down by Harte Hanks, trading lower by about 8.3% and Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, trading lower by about 6.2%.

Friday Sector Laggards: Packaging & Containers, Advertising Stocks
VIDEO: Friday Sector Laggards: Packaging & Containers, Advertising Stocks

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

IPPKGHHSCCO

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular