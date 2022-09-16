Friday Sector Laggards: Packaging & Containers, Advertising Stocks

In trading on Friday, packaging & containers shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 6.4%. Helping drag down the group were shares of International Paper, off about 11.8% and shares of Packaging Corp of America down about 11.7% on the day.

Also lagging the market Friday are advertising shares, down on the day by about 5.1% as a group, led down by Harte Hanks, trading lower by about 8.3% and Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, trading lower by about 6.2%.

