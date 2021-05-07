Friday Sector Laggards: Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing, Aerospace & Defense Stocks

In trading on Friday, oil & gas refining & marketing shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 1.1%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Aemetis, off about 16.7% and shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners off about 7.4% on the day.

Also lagging the market Friday are aerospace & defense shares, down on the day by about 0.6% as a group, led down by Sifco Industries, trading lower by about 18.7% and Astronics, trading lower by about 4.7%.

