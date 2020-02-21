Markets
VAL

Friday Sector Laggards: Oil & Gas Exploration & Production, Semiconductors

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

In trading on Friday, oil & gas exploration & production shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 2.8%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Valaris, down about 21.9% and shares of Qep Resources off about 7.2% on the day.

Also lagging the market Friday are semiconductors shares, down on the day by about 2.2% as a group, led down by First Solar, trading lower by about 14.7% and Applied Optoelectronics, trading lower by about 7.7%.

Friday Sector Laggards: Oil & Gas Exploration & Production, Semiconductors
VIDEO: Friday Sector Laggards: Oil & Gas Exploration & Production, Semiconductors

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

VAL QEP FSLR AAOI

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular