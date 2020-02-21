Friday Sector Laggards: Oil & Gas Exploration & Production, Semiconductors

In trading on Friday, oil & gas exploration & production shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 2.8%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Valaris, down about 21.9% and shares of Qep Resources off about 7.2% on the day.

Also lagging the market Friday are semiconductors shares, down on the day by about 2.2% as a group, led down by First Solar, trading lower by about 14.7% and Applied Optoelectronics, trading lower by about 7.7%.

