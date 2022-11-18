In trading on Friday, oil & gas exploration & production shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 2%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Borr Drilling, off about 9.4% and shares of Diamondback Energy down about 5.6% on the day.

Also lagging the market Friday are oil & gas refining & marketing shares, down on the day by about 1.5% as a group, led down by Adams Resources & Energy, trading lower by about 4.7% and Clean Energy Fuels, trading lower by about 3.9%.

VIDEO: Friday Sector Laggards: Oil & Gas Exploration & Production, Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing Stocks

