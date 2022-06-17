In trading on Friday, oil & gas exploration & production shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 5.9%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Houston American Energy, down about 10.7% and shares of Phx Minerals off about 10% on the day.

Also lagging the market Friday are oil & gas refining & marketing shares, down on the day by about 3.7% as a group, led down by Vertex Energy, trading lower by about 12.3% and Calumet Specialty Products Partners, trading lower by about 8%.

VIDEO: Friday Sector Laggards: Oil & Gas Exploration & Production, Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing Stocks

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.