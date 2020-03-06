Markets
SM

Friday Sector Laggards: Oil & Gas Exploration & Production, Oil & Gas Equipment & Services

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

In trading on Friday, oil & gas exploration & production shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 8.2%. Helping drag down the group were shares of SM Energy, off about 23.3% and shares of Oasis Petroleum down about 21.3% on the day.

Also lagging the market Friday are oil & gas equipment & services shares, down on the day by about 6.5% as a group, led down by Nextier Oilfield Solutions, trading lower by about 18.8% and Propetro Holding, trading lower by about 17.7%.

Friday Sector Laggards: Oil & Gas Exploration & Production, Oil & Gas Equipment & Services
VIDEO: Friday Sector Laggards: Oil & Gas Exploration & Production, Oil & Gas Equipment & Services

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SM OAS NEX PUMP

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular