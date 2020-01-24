Markets
Friday Sector Laggards: Oil & Gas Exploration & Production, Oil & Gas Equipment & Services

In trading on Friday, oil & gas exploration & production shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 3.2%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Pacific Drilling, down about 9.4% and shares of Centennial Resource Development down about 8.8% on the day.

Also lagging the market Friday are oil & gas equipment & services shares, down on the day by about 2.1% as a group, led down by FTS International, trading lower by about 9.8% and Tetra Technologies, trading lower by about 7%.

