In trading on Friday, oil & gas exploration & production shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 8.8%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Tellurian, down about 20.3% and shares of Patterson-uti Energy down about 16.4% on the day.

Also lagging the market Friday are oil & gas equipment & services shares, down on the day by about 7.2% as a group, led down by Oil States International, trading lower by about 14.9% and Summit Midstream Partners, trading lower by about 12.8%.

VIDEO: Friday Sector Laggards: Oil & Gas Exploration & Production, Oil & Gas Equipment & Services

