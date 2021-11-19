Markets
SM

Friday Sector Laggards: Oil & Gas Exploration & Production, Apparel Stores

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

In trading on Friday, oil & gas exploration & production shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 4%. Helping drag down the group were shares of SM Energy, down about 6.9% and shares of Tellurian off about 6.9% on the day.

Also lagging the market Friday are apparel stores shares, down on the day by about 2.7% as a group, led down by Foot Locker, trading lower by about 11.8% and Citi Trends, trading lower by about 5.8%.

Friday Sector Laggards: Oil & Gas Exploration & Production, Apparel Stores
VIDEO: Friday Sector Laggards: Oil & Gas Exploration & Production, Apparel Stores

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SM TELL FL CTRN

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular