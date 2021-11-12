Markets
Friday Sector Laggards: Oil & Gas Equipment & Services, Biotechnology Stocks

In trading on Friday, oil & gas equipment & services shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 1.2%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Team, down about 42.9% and shares of U.S. Well Services down about 8.6% on the day.

Also lagging the market Friday are biotechnology shares, down on the day by about 1.1% as a group, led down by Catalyst Biosciences, trading lower by about 39.3% and Compugen, trading lower by about 21%.

