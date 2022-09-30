In trading on Friday, music & electronics stores shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 2.8%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Rent-a-center, off about 18% and shares of Conns off about 5.1% on the day.

Also lagging the market Friday are textiles shares, down on the day by about 1.3% as a group, led down by Nike, trading lower by about 10.7% and Under Armour, trading lower by about 5.2%.

VIDEO: Friday Sector Laggards: Music & Electronics Stores, Textiles

