Friday Sector Laggards: Music & Electronics Stores, Publishing Stocks

In trading on Friday, music & electronics stores shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 2.8%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Gamestop, off about 4.8% and shares of Conns down about 4% on the day.

Also lagging the market Friday are publishing shares, down on the day by about 2.5% as a group, led down by Deluxe, trading lower by about 11.6% and Meredith, trading lower by about 6%.

