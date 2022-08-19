Markets
Friday Sector Laggards: Music & Electronics Stores, Home Furnishings & Improvement Stocks

In trading on Friday, music & electronics stores shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 5.6%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Weber, down about 8.1% and shares of GameStop down about 7.1% on the day.

Also lagging the market Friday are home furnishings & improvement shares, down on the day by about 4.7% as a group, led down by Bed, Bath & Beyond, trading lower by about 38.5% and Wayfair, trading lower by about 18.1%.

