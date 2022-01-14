In trading on Friday, music & electronics stores shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 3.1%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Gamestop, off about 4.1% and shares of Weber down about 3.5% on the day.

Also lagging the market Friday are department stores shares, down on the day by about 2.8% as a group, led down by Nordstrom, trading lower by about 6.9% and Freshpet, trading lower by about 6%.

VIDEO: Friday Sector Laggards: Music & Electronics Stores, Department Stores

