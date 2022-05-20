In trading on Friday, music & electronics stores shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 4.9%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Conns, down about 7.5% and shares of Gamestop off about 6.8% on the day.

Also lagging the market Friday are computers shares, down on the day by about 4.8% as a group, led down by Pure Storage, trading lower by about 9.9% and Diebold Nixdorf, trading lower by about 9.1%.

VIDEO: Friday Sector Laggards: Music & Electronics Stores, Computers

