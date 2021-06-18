Friday Sector Laggards: Music & Electronics Stores, Advertising Stocks

In trading on Friday, music & electronics stores shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 2.6%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Conns, off about 4.8% and shares of Rent-A-Center down about 3.6% on the day.

Also lagging the market Friday are advertising shares, down on the day by about 2.2% as a group, led down by Thryv Holdings, trading lower by about 7.4% and WPP, trading lower by about 3.4%.

