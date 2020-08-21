Markets
METC

Friday Sector Laggards: Metals & Mining, Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Stocks

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

In trading on Friday, metals & mining shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 3%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Ramaco Resources, down about 9.3% and shares of Smart Sand down about 8.9% on the day.

Also lagging the market Friday are oil & gas exploration & production shares, down on the day by about 2.5% as a group, led down by Gulfport Energy, trading lower by about 15.3% and Silverbow Resorces, trading lower by about 8.5%.

Friday Sector Laggards: Metals & Mining, Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Stocks
VIDEO: Friday Sector Laggards: Metals & Mining, Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Stocks

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

METC SND GPOR SBOW

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular