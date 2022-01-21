In trading on Friday, metals & mining shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 3.9%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Uranium Royalty, down about 7.8% and shares of Ramaco Resources down about 7.7% on the day.

Also lagging the market Friday are non-precious metals & non-metallic mining shares, down on the day by about 3.8% as a group, led down by New Pacific Metals, trading lower by about 8.1% and Friedman Industries, trading lower by about 7.9%.

VIDEO: Friday Sector Laggards: Metals & Mining, Non-Precious Metals & Non-Metallic Mining Stocks

