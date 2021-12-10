Friday Sector Laggards: Metals & Mining, Apparel Stores

In trading on Friday, metals & mining shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 2%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Uranium Royalty, off about 5.8% and shares of Denison Mines down about 4.7% on the day.

Also lagging the market Friday are apparel stores shares, down on the day by about 1.8% as a group, led down by Vince Holding, trading lower by about 8.6% and American Eagle Outfitters, trading lower by about 4.8%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.