Friday Sector Laggards: Metals & Mining, Advertising Stocks

In trading on Friday, metals & mining shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 1.7%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Uranium Energy, off about 6.3% and shares of American Resources off about 5.7% on the day.

Also lagging the market Friday are advertising shares, down on the day by about 1.5% as a group, led down by Marchex, trading lower by about 4.5% and Baosheng Media Group Holdings, trading lower by about 3.6%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.