Friday Sector Laggards: Materials, Technology & Communications

In afternoon trading on Friday, Materials stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 2.1% loss. Within that group, Nucor Corp. (Symbol: NUE) and International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (Symbol: IFF) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 5.0% and 5.0%, respectively. Among the high volume ETFs, one ETF closely following materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLB), which is down 2.1% on the day, and up 13.24% year-to-date. Nucor Corp., meanwhile, is up 97.65% year-to-date, and International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. is up 26.34% year-to-date. Combined, NUE and IFF make up approximately 7.1% of the underlying holdings of XLB.

The next worst performing sector is the Technology & Communications sector, showing a 1.2% loss. Among large Technology & Communications stocks, IPG Photonics Corp (Symbol: IPGP) and Qualcomm Inc (Symbol: QCOM) are the most notable, showing a loss of 3.4% and 3.4%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Technology & Communications stocks is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK), which is down 1.5% in midday trading, and up 20.10% on a year-to-date basis. IPG Photonics Corp, meanwhile, is down 25.85% year-to-date, and Qualcomm Inc, is down 10.93% year-to-date. Combined, IPGP and QCOM make up approximately 1.5% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, none of the sectors are up on the day, while nine sectors are down.

Sector % Change Healthcare -0.1% Utilities -0.3% Consumer Products -0.4% Services -0.4% Financial -0.4% Energy -0.8% Industrial -1.1% Technology & Communications -1.2% Materials -2.1%

