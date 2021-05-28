Markets
Friday Sector Laggards: Materials, Services

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Friday, shares of Materials companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 0.2% loss. Within that group, Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (Symbol: MLM) and Vulcan Materials Co (Symbol: VMC) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 1.3% and 1.1%, respectively. Among the high volume ETFs, one ETF closely following materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLB), which is down 0.1% on the day, and up 20.99% year-to-date. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc., meanwhile, is up 28.92% year-to-date, and Vulcan Materials Co is up 24.26% year-to-date. Combined, MLM and VMC make up approximately 4.8% of the underlying holdings of XLB.

The next worst performing sector is the Services sector, showing a 0.1% loss. Among large Services stocks, The Gap Inc (Symbol: GPS) and Best Buy Inc (Symbol: BBY) are the most notable, showing a loss of 4.4% and 2.7%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (IYC), which is up 0.1% in midday trading, and up 9.04% on a year-to-date basis. The Gap Inc, meanwhile, is up 67.62% year-to-date, and Best Buy Inc is up 15.94% year-to-date. Combined, GPS and BBY make up approximately 0.8% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, six sectors are up on the day, while three sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Utilities +0.4%
Healthcare +0.3%
Financial +0.3%
Technology & Communications +0.3%
Consumer Products +0.2%
Industrial +0.1%
Services -0.1%
Energy -0.1%
Materials -0.2%

