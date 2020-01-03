Markets
MHK

Friday Sector Laggards: Materials, Healthcare

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

The worst performing sector as of midday Friday is the Materials sector, showing a 1.3% loss. Within the sector, Mohawk Industries, Inc. (Symbol: MHK) and Eastman Chemical Co (Symbol: EMN) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 3.5% and 3.2%, respectively. Among the high volume ETFs, one ETF closely following materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLB), which is down 1.4% on the day, and down 2.51% year-to-date. Mohawk Industries, Inc., meanwhile, is down 4.60% year-to-date, and Eastman Chemical Co, is down 3.97% year-to-date. EMN makes up approximately 1.5% of the underlying holdings of XLB.

The next worst performing sector is the Healthcare sector, showing a 1.0% loss. Among large Healthcare stocks, Incyte Corporation (Symbol: INCY) and Perrigo Company plc (Symbol: PRGO) are the most notable, showing a loss of 10.3% and 2.4%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Healthcare stocks is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV), which is down 0.8% in midday trading, and down 0.53% on a year-to-date basis. Incyte Corporation, meanwhile, is down 11.72% year-to-date, and Perrigo Company plc, is down 3.14% year-to-date. Combined, INCY and PRGO make up approximately 0.5% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Stock Message Boards

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, one sector is up on the day, while seven sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Utilities +0.2%
Energy 0.0%
Consumer Products -0.4%
Services -0.5%
Financial -0.5%
Industrial -0.9%
Healthcare -1.0%
Technology & Communications -1.0%
Materials -1.3%

25 Dividend Giants Widely Held By ETFs »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MHK EMN XLB INCY PRGO

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular