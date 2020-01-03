Friday Sector Laggards: Materials, Healthcare

The worst performing sector as of midday Friday is the Materials sector, showing a 1.3% loss. Within the sector, Mohawk Industries, Inc. (Symbol: MHK) and Eastman Chemical Co (Symbol: EMN) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 3.5% and 3.2%, respectively. Among the high volume ETFs, one ETF closely following materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLB), which is down 1.4% on the day, and down 2.51% year-to-date. Mohawk Industries, Inc., meanwhile, is down 4.60% year-to-date, and Eastman Chemical Co, is down 3.97% year-to-date. EMN makes up approximately 1.5% of the underlying holdings of XLB.

The next worst performing sector is the Healthcare sector, showing a 1.0% loss. Among large Healthcare stocks, Incyte Corporation (Symbol: INCY) and Perrigo Company plc (Symbol: PRGO) are the most notable, showing a loss of 10.3% and 2.4%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Healthcare stocks is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV), which is down 0.8% in midday trading, and down 0.53% on a year-to-date basis. Incyte Corporation, meanwhile, is down 11.72% year-to-date, and Perrigo Company plc, is down 3.14% year-to-date. Combined, INCY and PRGO make up approximately 0.5% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, one sector is up on the day, while seven sectors are down.

Sector % Change Utilities +0.2% Energy 0.0% Consumer Products -0.4% Services -0.5% Financial -0.5% Industrial -0.9% Healthcare -1.0% Technology & Communications -1.0% Materials -1.3%

