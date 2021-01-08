Friday Sector Laggards: Materials, Energy

Markets
The worst performing sector as of midday Friday is the Materials sector, showing a 1.2% loss. Within that group, Newmont Corp (Symbol: NEM) and Avery Dennison Corp (Symbol: AVY) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 4.8% and 4.2%, respectively. Among the high volume ETFs, one ETF closely following materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLB), which is down 1.1% on the day, and up 5.00% year-to-date. Newmont Corp, meanwhile, is up 3.51% year-to-date, and Avery Dennison Corp is up 0.71% year-to-date. Combined, NEM and AVY make up approximately 7.6% of the underlying holdings of XLB.

The next worst performing sector is the Energy sector, showing a 1.2% loss. Among large Energy stocks, Valero Energy Corp (Symbol: VLO) and Apache Corp (Symbol: APA) are the most notable, showing a loss of 3.4% and 3.3%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Energy stocks is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE), which is down 0.1% in midday trading, and up 9.27% on a year-to-date basis. Valero Energy Corp, meanwhile, is up 1.89% year-to-date, and Apache Corp is up 16.58% year-to-date. Combined, VLO and APA make up approximately 4.2% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Metals Channel

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, three sectors are up on the day, while six sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Technology & Communications +0.3%
Utilities +0.1%
Healthcare +0.1%
Services -0.2%
Industrial -0.4%
Consumer Products -0.6%
Financial -0.7%
Materials -1.2%
Energy -1.2%

