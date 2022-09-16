Friday Sector Laggards: Materials, Energy

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Friday, shares of Materials companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 3.6% loss. Within that group, International Paper Co (Symbol: IP) and WestRock Co (Symbol: WRK) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 12.1% and 11.2%, respectively. Among the high volume ETFs, one ETF closely following materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLB), which is down 2.6% on the day, and down 19.43% year-to-date. International Paper Co, meanwhile, is down 22.83% year-to-date, and WestRock Co, is down 21.08% year-to-date. Combined, IP and WRK make up approximately 2.7% of the underlying holdings of XLB.

The next worst performing sector is the Energy sector, showing a 3.2% loss. Among large Energy stocks, Coterra Energy Inc (Symbol: CTRA) and Devon Energy Corp. (Symbol: DVN) are the most notable, showing a loss of 6.7% and 4.8%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Energy stocks is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE), which is down 2.8% in midday trading, and up 43.14% on a year-to-date basis. Coterra Energy Inc, meanwhile, is up 60.63% year-to-date, and Devon Energy Corp. is up 58.79% year-to-date. Combined, CTRA and DVN make up approximately 4.8% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, none of the sectors are up on the day, while nine sectors are down.

Sector % Change Utilities -0.2% Consumer Products -1.0% Technology & Communications -1.4% Services -1.5% Healthcare -1.5% Financial -1.6% Industrial -2.6% Energy -3.2% Materials -3.6%

