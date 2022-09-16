Markets
IP

Friday Sector Laggards: Materials, Energy

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Friday, shares of Materials companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 3.6% loss. Within that group, International Paper Co (Symbol: IP) and WestRock Co (Symbol: WRK) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 12.1% and 11.2%, respectively. Among the high volume ETFs, one ETF closely following materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLB), which is down 2.6% on the day, and down 19.43% year-to-date. International Paper Co, meanwhile, is down 22.83% year-to-date, and WestRock Co, is down 21.08% year-to-date. Combined, IP and WRK make up approximately 2.7% of the underlying holdings of XLB.

The next worst performing sector is the Energy sector, showing a 3.2% loss. Among large Energy stocks, Coterra Energy Inc (Symbol: CTRA) and Devon Energy Corp. (Symbol: DVN) are the most notable, showing a loss of 6.7% and 4.8%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Energy stocks is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE), which is down 2.8% in midday trading, and up 43.14% on a year-to-date basis. Coterra Energy Inc, meanwhile, is up 60.63% year-to-date, and Devon Energy Corp. is up 58.79% year-to-date. Combined, CTRA and DVN make up approximately 4.8% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Stock Market Game

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, none of the sectors are up on the day, while nine sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Utilities -0.2%
Consumer Products -1.0%
Technology & Communications -1.4%
Services -1.5%
Healthcare -1.5%
Financial -1.6%
Industrial -2.6%
Energy -3.2%
Materials -3.6%

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

IPWRKXLBCTRADVN

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular