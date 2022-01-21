Friday Sector Laggards: Materials, Energy

The worst performing sector as of midday Friday is the Materials sector, showing a 1.5% loss. Within the sector, Ecolab Inc (Symbol: ECL) and Nucor Corp. (Symbol: NUE) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 7.5% and 6.2%, respectively. Among the high volume ETFs, one ETF closely following materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLB), which is down 1.8% on the day, and down 6.64% year-to-date. Ecolab Inc, meanwhile, is down 15.93% year-to-date, and Nucor Corp., is down 17.56% year-to-date. Combined, ECL and NUE make up approximately 7.9% of the underlying holdings of XLB.

The next worst performing sector is the Energy sector, showing a 1.3% loss. Among large Energy stocks, Devon Energy Corp. (Symbol: DVN) and Pioneer Natural Resources Co (Symbol: PXD) are the most notable, showing a loss of 3.8% and 3.1%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Energy stocks is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE), which is down 1.3% in midday trading, and up 13.26% on a year-to-date basis. Devon Energy Corp., meanwhile, is up 6.24% year-to-date, and Pioneer Natural Resources Co is up 14.49% year-to-date. Combined, DVN and PXD make up approximately 7.0% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, two sectors are up on the day, while seven sectors are down.

Sector % Change Utilities +0.2% Consumer Products +0.1% Industrial -0.5% Technology & Communications -0.6% Healthcare -0.8% Services -1.0% Financial -1.2% Energy -1.3% Materials -1.5%

