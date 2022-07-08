Markets
Friday Sector Laggards: Materials, Consumer Products

BNK Invest BNK Invest
Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Friday, shares of Materials companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 0.6% loss. Within that group, Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold (Symbol: FCX) and Sealed Air Corp (Symbol: SEE) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 3.5% and 2.0%, respectively. Among the high volume ETFs, one ETF closely following materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLB), which is down 0.6% on the day, and down 18.20% year-to-date. Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold, meanwhile, is down 31.69% year-to-date, and Sealed Air Corp, is down 15.67% year-to-date. Combined, FCX and SEE make up approximately 5.9% of the underlying holdings of XLB.

The next worst performing sector is the Consumer Products sector, showing a 0.5% loss. Among large Consumer Products stocks, Smith (A O) Corp (Symbol: AOS) and Estee Lauder Cos., Inc. (Symbol: EL) are the most notable, showing a loss of 3.9% and 2.9%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Consumer Products stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (IYK), which is down 0.1% in midday trading, and down 1.36% on a year-to-date basis. Smith (A O) Corp, meanwhile, is down 32.63% year-to-date, and Estee Lauder Cos., Inc., is down 31.67% year-to-date.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, two sectors are up on the day, while seven sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Healthcare +0.3%
Energy +0.2%
Technology & Communications -0.2%
Utilities -0.3%
Financial -0.3%
Consumer Products -0.5%
Services -0.5%
Industrial -0.5%
Materials -0.6%

