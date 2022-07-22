Markets
Friday Sector Laggards: Information Technology Services, Entertainment Stocks

In trading on Friday, information technology services shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 3.4%. Helping drag down the group were shares of BigCommerce Holdings, off about 11% and shares of Unity Software down about 10.6% on the day.

Also lagging the market Friday are entertainment shares, down on the day by about 3.3% as a group, led down by Pinterest, trading lower by about 14.3% and Roku, trading lower by about 10.3%.

