In trading on Friday, information technology services shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 3.4%. Helping drag down the group were shares of BigCommerce Holdings, off about 11% and shares of Unity Software down about 10.6% on the day.

Also lagging the market Friday are entertainment shares, down on the day by about 3.3% as a group, led down by Pinterest, trading lower by about 14.3% and Roku, trading lower by about 10.3%.

VIDEO: Friday Sector Laggards: Information Technology Services, Entertainment Stocks

