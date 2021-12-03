Friday Sector Laggards: Information Technology Services, Entertainment Stocks

In trading on Friday, information technology services shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 5.6%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Chindata Group Holdings, down about 31.9% and shares of American Virtual Cloud Technologies down about 28.4% on the day.

Also lagging the market Friday are entertainment shares, down on the day by about 4.8% as a group, led down by Engine Gaming and Media, trading lower by about 18.2% and Lizhi, trading lower by about 10.7%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.