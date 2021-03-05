Friday Sector Laggards: Industrial, Services

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Friday, shares of Industrial companies are underperforming other sectors, up 0.4%. Within that group, Amphenol Corp. (Symbol: APH) and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (Symbol: NCLH) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 49.3% and 13.2%, respectively. Among industrial ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLI), which is up 1.3% on the day, and up 4.43% year-to-date. Amphenol Corp., meanwhile, is down 53.47% year-to-date, and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd is up 12.37% year-to-date.

The next worst performing sector is the Services sector, up 1.0%. Among large Services stocks, Carnival Corp (Symbol: CCL) and Live Nation Entertainment Inc (Symbol: LYV) are the most notable, showing a loss of 7.9% and 3.7%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (IYC), which is up 0.4% in midday trading, and up 1.07% on a year-to-date basis. Carnival Corp, meanwhile, is up 16.53% year-to-date, and Live Nation Entertainment Inc is up 19.41% year-to-date. Combined, CCL and LYV make up approximately 0.9% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, nine sectors are up on the day, while none of the sectors are down.

Sector % Change Energy +3.0% Materials +1.7% Technology & Communications +1.5% Consumer Products +1.3% Utilities +1.3% Financial +1.2% Healthcare +1.1% Services +1.0% Industrial +0.4%

