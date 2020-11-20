Friday Sector Laggards: Industrial, Financial

The worst performing sector as of midday Friday is the Industrial sector, showing a 0.8% loss. Within that group, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (Symbol: NCLH) and Flowserve Corp (Symbol: FLS) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 5.0% and 3.7%, respectively. Among industrial ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLI), which is down 0.7% on the day, and up 7.83% year-to-date. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd, meanwhile, is down 65.80% year-to-date, and Flowserve Corp, is down 32.88% year-to-date. FLS makes up approximately 0.2% of the underlying holdings of XLI.

The next worst performing sector is the Financial sector, showing a 0.7% loss. Among large Financial stocks, Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (Symbol: HST) and Citizens Financial Group Inc (Symbol: CFG) are the most notable, showing a loss of 2.5% and 2.5%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Financial stocks is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF), which is down 0.7% in midday trading, and down 10.10% on a year-to-date basis. Host Hotels & Resorts Inc, meanwhile, is down 22.96% year-to-date, and Citizens Financial Group Inc , is down 17.41% year-to-date. CFG makes up approximately 0.5% of the underlying holdings of XLF.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, four sectors are up on the day, while five sectors are down.

Sector % Change Technology & Communications +0.4% Utilities +0.2% Healthcare +0.2% Materials +0.1% Services -0.4% Consumer Products -0.5% Energy -0.6% Financial -0.7% Industrial -0.8%

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.