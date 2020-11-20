Markets
NCLH

Friday Sector Laggards: Industrial, Financial

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

The worst performing sector as of midday Friday is the Industrial sector, showing a 0.8% loss. Within that group, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (Symbol: NCLH) and Flowserve Corp (Symbol: FLS) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 5.0% and 3.7%, respectively. Among industrial ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLI), which is down 0.7% on the day, and up 7.83% year-to-date. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd, meanwhile, is down 65.80% year-to-date, and Flowserve Corp, is down 32.88% year-to-date. FLS makes up approximately 0.2% of the underlying holdings of XLI.

The next worst performing sector is the Financial sector, showing a 0.7% loss. Among large Financial stocks, Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (Symbol: HST) and Citizens Financial Group Inc (Symbol: CFG) are the most notable, showing a loss of 2.5% and 2.5%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Financial stocks is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF), which is down 0.7% in midday trading, and down 10.10% on a year-to-date basis. Host Hotels & Resorts Inc, meanwhile, is down 22.96% year-to-date, and Citizens Financial Group Inc , is down 17.41% year-to-date. CFG makes up approximately 0.5% of the underlying holdings of XLF.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Value Forum

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, four sectors are up on the day, while five sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Technology & Communications +0.4%
Utilities +0.2%
Healthcare +0.2%
Materials +0.1%
Services -0.4%
Consumer Products -0.5%
Energy -0.6%
Financial -0.7%
Industrial -0.8%

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

NCLH FLS XLI HST CFG

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular