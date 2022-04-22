Markets
Friday Sector Laggards: Hospital & Medical Practitioners, Metals & Mining Stocks

In trading on Friday, hospital & medical practitioners shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 6.2%. Helping drag down the group were shares of HCA Healthcare, off about 18.1% and shares of Community Health Systems, down about 16.6% on the day.

Also lagging the market Friday are metals & mining shares, down on the day by about 4.3% as a group, led down by NACCO Industries, trading lower by about 10.9% and Uranium Energy, trading lower by about 9.8%.

