Friday Sector Laggards: Healthcare, Utilities

The worst performing sector as of midday Friday is the Healthcare sector, showing a 0.7% loss. Within that group, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Symbol: VRTX) and Incyte Corporation (Symbol: INCY) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 10.2% and 5.7%, respectively. Among healthcare ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLV), which is down 0.8% on the day, and up 9.99% year-to-date. Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc., meanwhile, is down 17.64% year-to-date, and Incyte Corporation, is down 5.09% year-to-date. Combined, VRTX and INCY make up approximately 1.4% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

The next worst performing sector is the Utilities sector, showing a 0.1% loss. Among large Utilities stocks, Pinnacle West Capital Corp (Symbol: PNW) and Eversource Energy (Symbol: ES) are the most notable, showing a loss of 0.7% and 0.6%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Utilities stocks is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU), which is down 0.1% in midday trading, and up 5.78% on a year-to-date basis. Pinnacle West Capital Corp, meanwhile, is up 11.57% year-to-date, and Eversource Energy, is down 3.13% year-to-date. Combined, PNW and ES make up approximately 4.3% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, seven sectors are up on the day, while two sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Services +0.8%
Consumer Products +0.3%
Materials +0.3%
Energy +0.3%
Financial +0.2%
Industrial +0.2%
Technology & Communications +0.1%
Utilities -0.1%
Healthcare -0.7%

