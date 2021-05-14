Friday Sector Laggards: Healthcare, Utilities

In afternoon trading on Friday, Healthcare stocks are the worst performing sector, up 0.8%. Within that group, AmerisourceBergen Corp. (Symbol: ABC) and Quest Diagnostics, Inc. (Symbol: DGX) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 1.7% and 0.8%, respectively. Among healthcare ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLV), which is up 0.7% on the day, and up 9.37% year-to-date. AmerisourceBergen Corp., meanwhile, is up 20.17% year-to-date, and Quest Diagnostics, Inc. is up 15.37% year-to-date. Combined, ABC and DGX make up approximately 0.8% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

The next worst performing sector is the Utilities sector, higher by 0.9%. Among large Utilities stocks, Atmos Energy Corp. (Symbol: ATO) and Evergy Inc (Symbol: EVRG) are the most notable, with ATO not showing much of a gain and EVRG flat on the day. One ETF closely tracking Utilities stocks is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU), which is up 0.8% in midday trading, and up 6.17% on a year-to-date basis. Atmos Energy Corp., meanwhile, is up 6.07% year-to-date, and Evergy Inc is up 14.13% year-to-date. Combined, ATO and EVRG make up approximately 3.0% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, nine sectors are up on the day, while none of the sectors are down.

Sector % Change Energy +4.0% Technology & Communications +2.7% Services +1.8% Industrial +1.8% Financial +1.4% Materials +1.3% Consumer Products +1.2% Utilities +0.9% Healthcare +0.8%

