Friday Sector Laggards: Healthcare, Utilities

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Friday, shares of Healthcare companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 2.3% loss. Within that group, Wellcare Health Plans Inc (Symbol: WCG) and ResMed Inc. (Symbol: RMD) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 42.8% and 10.5%, respectively. Among healthcare ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLV), which is down 1.5% on the day, and down 20.46% year-to-date. Wellcare Health Plans Inc, meanwhile, is up 5.97% year-to-date, and ResMed Inc., is down 21.19% year-to-date. Combined, WCG and RMD make up approximately 1.0% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

The next worst performing sector is the Utilities sector, showing a 1.9% loss. Among large Utilities stocks, American Water Works Co, Inc. (Symbol: AWK) and WEC Energy Group Inc (Symbol: WEC) are the most notable, showing a loss of 10.5% and 8.8%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Utilities stocks is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU), which is down 2.2% in midday trading, and down 21.43% on a year-to-date basis. American Water Works Co, Inc., meanwhile, is down 15.75% year-to-date, and WEC Energy Group Inc, is down 9.91% year-to-date. Combined, AWK and WEC make up approximately 6.0% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, one sector is up on the day, while eight sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Energy +3.6%
Services -0.2%
Financial -0.3%
Technology & Communications -1.0%
Industrial -1.1%
Consumer Products -1.5%
Utilities -1.9%
Materials -1.9%
Healthcare -2.3%

