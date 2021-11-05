Friday Sector Laggards: Healthcare, Technology & Communications

Markets
Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Friday, shares of Healthcare companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 0.9% loss. Within that group, Moderna Inc (Symbol: MRNA) and Merck & Co Inc (Symbol: MRK) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 20.4% and 9.0%, respectively. Among healthcare ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLV), which is down 1.3% on the day, and up 18.09% year-to-date. Moderna Inc, meanwhile, is up 116.49% year-to-date, and Merck & Co Inc is up 8.07% year-to-date. Combined, MRNA and MRK make up approximately 5.0% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

The next worst performing sector is the Technology & Communications sector, up 0.2%. Among large Technology & Communications stocks, Citrix Systems Inc (Symbol: CTXS) and Etsy Inc (Symbol: ETSY) are the most notable, showing a loss of 5.2% and 3.8%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Technology & Communications stocks is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK), which is up 0.4% in midday trading, and up 28.92% on a year-to-date basis. Citrix Systems Inc, meanwhile, is down 29.88% year-to-date, and Etsy Inc is up 46.69% year-to-date. CTXS makes up approximately 0.1% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, eight sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.

Sector % Change
Services +2.1%
Energy +1.9%
Industrial +1.3%
Utilities +1.0%
Materials +1.0%
Consumer Products +0.8%
Financial +0.5%
Technology & Communications +0.2%
Healthcare -0.9%

