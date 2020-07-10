Friday Sector Laggards: Healthcare, Technology & Communications

The worst performing sector as of midday Friday is the Healthcare sector, showing a 0.3% loss. Within that group, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Symbol: REGN) and Incyte Corporation (Symbol: INCY) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 3.2% and 2.8%, respectively. Among healthcare ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLV), which is down 0.5% on the day, and down 0.58% year-to-date. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc., meanwhile, is up 65.16% year-to-date, and Incyte Corporation is up 20.07% year-to-date. Combined, REGN and INCY make up approximately 2.2% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

The next worst performing sector is the Technology & Communications sector, showing a 0.2% loss. Among large Technology & Communications stocks, Synopsys Inc (Symbol: SNPS) and Applied Materials, Inc. (Symbol: AMAT) are the most notable, showing a loss of 3.7% and 2.2%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Technology & Communications stocks is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK), which is down 0.5% in midday trading, and up 18.06% on a year-to-date basis. Synopsys Inc, meanwhile, is up 41.52% year-to-date, and Applied Materials, Inc. is up 2.47% year-to-date. Combined, SNPS and AMAT make up approximately 1.2% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, seven sectors are up on the day, while two sectors are down.

Sector % Change Financial +2.7% Energy +2.4% Consumer Products +2.2% Materials +2.1% Services +1.8% Utilities +1.7% Industrial +1.2% Technology & Communications -0.2% Healthcare -0.3%

