Friday Sector Laggards: Healthcare, Technology & Communications

In afternoon trading on Friday, Healthcare stocks are the worst performing sector, up 0.6%. Within that group, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (Symbol: TMO) and DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (Symbol: XRAY) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 1.9% and 1.8%, respectively. Among healthcare ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLV), which is up 0.3% on the day, and down 2.21% year-to-date. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, meanwhile, is up 2.51% year-to-date, and DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc, is down 28.59% year-to-date. Combined, TMO and XRAY make up approximately 3.9% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

The next worst performing sector is the Technology & Communications sector, higher by 1.5%. Among large Technology & Communications stocks, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. (Symbol: CTSH) and Motorola Solutions Inc (Symbol: MSI) are the most notable, showing a loss of 3.6% and 3.0%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Technology & Communications stocks is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK), which is up 0.9% in midday trading, and up 3.19% on a year-to-date basis. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp., meanwhile, is down 8.29% year-to-date, and Motorola Solutions Inc, is down 17.60% year-to-date. Combined, CTSH and MSI make up approximately 0.8% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, nine sectors are up on the day, while none of the sectors are down.

Sector % Change Energy +4.3% Services +3.0% Materials +3.0% Consumer Products +2.9% Financial +2.3% Utilities +2.0% Industrial +1.9% Technology & Communications +1.5% Healthcare +0.6%

