Friday Sector Laggards: Healthcare, Technology & Communications

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Friday, shares of Healthcare companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 1.0% loss. Within that group, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Symbol: REGN) and 3M Co (Symbol: MMM) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 3.2% and 2.7%, respectively. Among healthcare ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLV), which is down 1.1% on the day, and down 10.30% year-to-date. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc., meanwhile, is down 7.97% year-to-date, and 3M Co, is down 28.64% year-to-date. REGN makes up approximately 1.4% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

The next worst performing sector is the Technology & Communications sector, showing a 1.0% loss. Among large Technology & Communications stocks, Zebra Technologies Corp. (Symbol: ZBRA) and Equinix Inc (Symbol: EQIX) are the most notable, showing a loss of 3.4% and 3.1%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Technology & Communications stocks is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK), which is down 1.2% in midday trading, and down 23.17% on a year-to-date basis. Zebra Technologies Corp., meanwhile, is down 49.75% year-to-date, and Equinix Inc, is down 24.07% year-to-date. ZBRA makes up approximately 0.2% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, two sectors are up on the day, while seven sectors are down.

Sector % Change Energy +1.9% Materials +0.1% Financial -0.1% Utilities -0.6% Consumer Products -0.7% Industrial -0.7% Services -0.8% Healthcare -1.0% Technology & Communications -1.0%

